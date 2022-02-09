First TD scorer odds available for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out.
With no surprise, Cooper Kupp has the best odds for first touchdown scorer at +500. Both starting running backs in Cam Akers and Joe Mixon are +750 and that stands out to me a bit. I expect one of those two to get in the end zone first. Two other big names people are looking at is Ja’Marr Chase who sits at +800 and Odell Beckham Jr. who sits at +900.
Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl LVI, TD scorer odds
|Player
|First Scorer
|Last Scorer
|Anytime Scorer
|Player
|First Scorer
|Last Scorer
|Anytime Scorer
|Cooper Kupp
|+500
|+500
|-190
|Joe Mixon
|+750
|+750
|-105
|Cam Akers
|+750
|+750
|-110
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+800
|+800
|+100
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|+900
|+900
|+120
|Tee Higgins
|+1200
|+1200
|+175
|Tyler Higbee
|+1400
|+1400
|+230
|C.J. Uzomah
|+1600
|+1600
|+250
|Sony Michel
|+1600
|+1600
|+240
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|+1600
|+1600
|+250
|Kendall Blanton
|+1600
|+1600
|+230
|Tyler Boyd
|+1800
|+1800
|+275
|Van Jefferson
|+1800
|+1800
|+245
|Drew Sample
|+2200
|+2200
|+350
|Samaje Perine
|+2500
|+2500
|+400
|LA Rams Defense
|+2800
|+2800
|+400
|CIN Bengals Defense
|+3000
|+3000
|+500
|Joe Burrow
|+3000
|+3000
|+500
|Brycen Hopkins
|+4000
|+4000
|+850
|Matthew Stafford
|+4000
|+4000
|+650
|Johnny Mundt
|+5000
|+5000
|+900
|Mitchell Wilcox
|+6000
|+6000
|+800
|Ben Skowronek
|+6500
|+6500
|+800
|No Touchdown Scorer
|+8000
|+8000
|+900
|Chris Evans
|+10000
|+10000
|+10000
|Brandon Powell
|+10000
|+10000
|+1200
|Jake Funk
|+10000
|+10000
|+1500
|Buddy Howell
|+10000
|+10000
|+1800
|Mike Thomas
|+10000
|+10000
|+2000
|Trent Taylor
|+12000
|+12000
|+1800
|Trenton Irwin
|+15000
|+15000
|+2000
|Trayveon Williams
|+15000
|+15000
|+2000
|Stanley Morgan
|+20000
|+20000
|+3000
