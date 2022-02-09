 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First TD scorer odds available for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

We take a look at the odds for first touchdown scorer available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and the Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out.

With no surprise, Cooper Kupp has the best odds for first touchdown scorer at +500. Both starting running backs in Cam Akers and Joe Mixon are +750 and that stands out to me a bit. I expect one of those two to get in the end zone first. Two other big names people are looking at is Ja’Marr Chase who sits at +800 and Odell Beckham Jr. who sits at +900.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVI, TD scorer odds

Player First Scorer Last Scorer Anytime Scorer
Cooper Kupp +500 +500 -190
Joe Mixon +750 +750 -105
Cam Akers +750 +750 -110
Ja'Marr Chase +800 +800 +100
Odell Beckham Jr. +900 +900 +120
Tee Higgins +1200 +1200 +175
Tyler Higbee +1400 +1400 +230
C.J. Uzomah +1600 +1600 +250
Sony Michel +1600 +1600 +240
Darrell Henderson Jr. +1600 +1600 +250
Kendall Blanton +1600 +1600 +230
Tyler Boyd +1800 +1800 +275
Van Jefferson +1800 +1800 +245
Drew Sample +2200 +2200 +350
Samaje Perine +2500 +2500 +400
LA Rams Defense +2800 +2800 +400
CIN Bengals Defense +3000 +3000 +500
Joe Burrow +3000 +3000 +500
Brycen Hopkins +4000 +4000 +850
Matthew Stafford +4000 +4000 +650
Johnny Mundt +5000 +5000 +900
Mitchell Wilcox +6000 +6000 +800
Ben Skowronek +6500 +6500 +800
No Touchdown Scorer +8000 +8000 +900
Chris Evans +10000 +10000 +10000
Brandon Powell +10000 +10000 +1200
Jake Funk +10000 +10000 +1500
Buddy Howell +10000 +10000 +1800
Mike Thomas +10000 +10000 +2000
Trent Taylor +12000 +12000 +1800
Trenton Irwin +15000 +15000 +2000
Trayveon Williams +15000 +15000 +2000
Stanley Morgan +20000 +20000 +3000

