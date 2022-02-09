First TD scorer odds available for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out.

With no surprise, Cooper Kupp has the best odds for first touchdown scorer at +500. Both starting running backs in Cam Akers and Joe Mixon are +750 and that stands out to me a bit. I expect one of those two to get in the end zone first. Two other big names people are looking at is Ja’Marr Chase who sits at +800 and Odell Beckham Jr. who sits at +900.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVI, TD scorer odds Player First Scorer Last Scorer Anytime Scorer Player First Scorer Last Scorer Anytime Scorer Cooper Kupp +500 +500 -190 Joe Mixon +750 +750 -105 Cam Akers +750 +750 -110 Ja'Marr Chase +800 +800 +100 Odell Beckham Jr. +900 +900 +120 Tee Higgins +1200 +1200 +175 Tyler Higbee +1400 +1400 +230 C.J. Uzomah +1600 +1600 +250 Sony Michel +1600 +1600 +240 Darrell Henderson Jr. +1600 +1600 +250 Kendall Blanton +1600 +1600 +230 Tyler Boyd +1800 +1800 +275 Van Jefferson +1800 +1800 +245 Drew Sample +2200 +2200 +350 Samaje Perine +2500 +2500 +400 LA Rams Defense +2800 +2800 +400 CIN Bengals Defense +3000 +3000 +500 Joe Burrow +3000 +3000 +500 Brycen Hopkins +4000 +4000 +850 Matthew Stafford +4000 +4000 +650 Johnny Mundt +5000 +5000 +900 Mitchell Wilcox +6000 +6000 +800 Ben Skowronek +6500 +6500 +800 No Touchdown Scorer +8000 +8000 +900 Chris Evans +10000 +10000 +10000 Brandon Powell +10000 +10000 +1200 Jake Funk +10000 +10000 +1500 Buddy Howell +10000 +10000 +1800 Mike Thomas +10000 +10000 +2000 Trent Taylor +12000 +12000 +1800 Trenton Irwin +15000 +15000 +2000 Trayveon Williams +15000 +15000 +2000 Stanley Morgan +20000 +20000 +3000

