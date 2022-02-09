Pick against the spread, over/under for California-Oregon State on Wednesday

Coming off of last season’s Elite Eight run Oregon State has crashed back to Earth with a 3-17 record thus far this season and will look to revenge against California on Wednesday after losing in Berkeley in December.

California Golden Bears at Oregon State Beavers (-1.5, 134.5)

When California defeated Oregon State 72-61 earlier this season, forward Andre Kelly played a big role with 20 points and 13 rebounds, but will not contribute in Wednesday’s effort as he is out due to an ankle injury.

In three games without Kelly, California has averaged 59 points per game and has yet to exceed 64 points in his absence.

Oregon State enters with their own offensive woes, scoring 65 points or fewer in four of their last five games and overall this season is 234th among Division I teams in points scored on a per possession basis.

Neither team is doing a good job of giving themselves second chances on possessions with Oregon State 218th in the country in percentage of misses that they get an offensive rebound on and California is even worse at 280th with just 21% of their missed getting rebounded since Kelly’s injury.

With both teams struggling on offense and California one of the slowest teams in the country, ranking 323rd in the country in possessions per game, it will be a low scoring game on Wednesday.

The Play: California vs Oregon State Total Under 134.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.