Channing Tatum vs. Lulu The Dog: Picks and predictions for 50-yard dash

If you’re here for the crossover between a male model turned actor and a dog, you fit right into the Venn diagram of Tatum Vs. Dog: 50 Yard Fetch!

The Step Up star will look to be victorious against his co-star (and employee as Tatum is also a director and producer on the film), a military working dog named Lulu in the movie. On-screen, Tatum’s character of Briggs has been tasked to bring Lulu from Washington to her handler’s funeral in Arizona. But in this promotional challenge, his job is simply to beat the dog in a 50-yard dash.

Who will win? We’ll all find out on February 14th, but for now we’re here to make predictions as part of the Tatum Vs. Dog: 50 Yard Fetch prediction pool now available on DraftKings Sportsbook!

What is Channing Tatum’s body built for?

Erotic Dancing

Chew toy

Lulu hugs

Dogs can chew on anyone, and they hug pretty willingly as well. They’re all good doggos and we don’t deserve them, but you know who else can enjoy Channing Tatum? The ladies on a girls night out to an adults-only performance. Tatum’s own experience as a stripper in Florida is the basis for Magic Mike, and that’s what he’s really built for.

And with the next five questions, we’ll do the work for you:

What branch of the military does the dog represent in the movie?

Army

Air Force

Marines

When is the movie DOG coming out?

February 10

February 18

March 8

When the movie, DOG, first opens, how will you be able to watch it?

In theaters only

At home

VHS

What is the dog’s name?

Lola

Lenny

Lulu

Lucy

What is the breed of dog?

Dutch Shepherd

German Shepherd

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Tervuren

Who will step foot in the endzone first?

Channing

Dog

Tie

Lulu is a Belgian Shepherd, a medium-sized herding dog that can run as fast as 30 MPH. And despite being a flawless example of the human breed, Channing Tatum probably can’t beat Usain Bolt’s top ever recorded speed of 27.5 mph. We’ll take the puppy by more than a paw here.

What’s Channing’s top speed?

5 MPH

10 MPH

15 MPH

While probably not the fastest human (all that muscle is very heavy you know), Tatum can likely get up to at least half the speed of the fastest member of his breed. We’ll take Tatum to reach school loading zone pace at least.