Formula E schedule: Mexico City E-Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula E is headed to Mexico this weekend for the Mexico City E-Prix. We break down the full schedule for Saturday and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
Mitch Evans of New Zealand, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, leads Oliver Turvey of Great Britain, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001 during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Diriyah E-Prix Round Two 2022 on January 29, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

The Formula E circuit is back for its second race of the 2022 season. The nine-year old racing circuit continues its evolution and will run the Mexico City E-Prix this weekend. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself will all take place on Saturday, February 12 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Race day gets started at 9 a.m. ET with practice runs. The first free practice is from 9-9:30 and the second is from 9:50-10:20. That’s followed by qualifying from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. The race gets underway at 5 p.m. and runs for 45 minutes plus one lap.

Qualifying is notable with a four-round playoff to determine the starting grid. The 22 drivers are divided into two groups of 11. All 22 drivers run a lap to get the fastest time and the top four from each group progress into the quarterfinals. They’re paired up based on that qualifying speed and compete head-to-head to get the fastest time until the the pole is earned.

Formula E is available across a variety of broadcasting and streaming options. CBS Sports HQ and Formula E’s YouTube page will stream the full day’s events. CBS Sports Network will air the race itself on television. The Formula E website and app both offer streams of the two practice sessions.

A year ago, the E-Prix in Mexico took place in the town a Amozoc near Puebla. Lucas di Grassi and René Rast finished 1-2 for Audi in that race. The Mexico City E-Prix had raced the year prior, with Mitch Evans claiming the checkered flag in the Jaguar car.

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday. All times below are ET.

Mexico City E-Prix February 12 schedule

Practice

Free Practice 1: 9-9:30 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app
Fre Practice 2: 9:50-10:20 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Qualifying

12:40-1:55 p.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

E-Prix race

5-6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

