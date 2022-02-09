LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Kansas State on Wednesday

Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer is still dealing with a foot injury and is listed as a game-time decision for tonight’s game at the Kansas State Wildcats. He has been sidelined with the injury for the last two weeks and has missed the last three games for the defending national champions.

The Bears have sorely missed Cryer, who was the team’s leading scorer prior to going down with the ailment. The Katy, TX, native has averaged 13.9 points on 47.8% shooting through 18 games this season. His last game was during the Bears’ previous matchup against K-State on January 25, where he put up 14 points and four assists in a 74-49 blowout victory. Baylor is 1-2 in his absence, last suffering an embarrassing 83-59 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Baylor is listed as a seven-point favorite. The line opened with the Bears as a six-point favorite. The total sits at 137.