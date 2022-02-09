Selton Miguel: Status of Kansas State guard for game against Baylor on Wednesday

Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel is still dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for tonight’s home game against the Baylor Bears. He has been sidelined for the last two weeks and has missed the last three games for the team.

The team has sorely missed Miguel, who was a regular starter averaging 25.4 minutes per game. The Luanda, Angola native was averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds through 18 games this season. He initially tweaked his ankle during their previous matchup against Baylor on January 25, the end result being a 74-49 blowout loss. KSU has actually held its own in his absence, going 2-1 and staying afloat in the middle of the Big 12 standings. He was able to practice a little bit on Monday, so he’s trending in the direction of returning to the floor soon. We’ll see if that happens tonight.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas State is listed as a seven-point underdog. The line opened with the Wildcats as a six-point underdog. The total sits at 137.