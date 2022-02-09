Bryce Aiken: Status of Seton Hall guard for game against Xavier on Wednesday

Seton Hall Pirates guard has been dealing with a concussion for the better part of a month and is listed as a questionable for tonight’s home game against the Xavier Musketeers. The senior has been in concussion protocol and has missed the last five games for the NCAA Tournament hopeful.

The Pirates would surely like to have their veteran ball handler back on the floor against the No. 25 team in the nation this evening. Aiken was the team’s second-leading scorer before being sidelined, averaging 14.5 points per game for the team. He sustained the injury during their tight 73-72 road loss to Marquette on January 15. Since then, Seton Hall has battled through its Big East schedule and has gone 3-2 in his absence. Kadary Richmond has stepped in while he’s been in protocols.

Right now, Seton Hall is listed as a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line opened with the Pirates as a 3-point favorite. The total sits at 141.5.