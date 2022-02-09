Adonis Arms: Status of Texas Tech guard for game against Oklahoma on Wednesday

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms is dealing with an upper body injury and is listed as a game-time decision for tonight’s road matchup at the Oklahoma Sooners. He sustained the injury on Saturday and will be someone to monitor heading into this evening’s festivities.

The senior transfer from Winthrop took a hard fall during the team’s 60-53 victory at West Virginia on Saturday and missed the entirety of the second half. He indicated that he was going to be fine after the game and has participated in practice this week, so the prospects of him suiting up tonight is looking good. Arms has been a solid rotation player for the Red Raiders this season, clocking in an average of 23.7 minutes a game and putting up 7.8 points a game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech is listed as a three-point favorite. The line opened with the Red Raiders as a three-point favorite. The total sits at 128.5.