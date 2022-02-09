Terrence Shannon Jr.: Status of Texas Tech guard for game against Oklahoma on Wednesday

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard is dealing with a knee injury and has been listed as a game-time decision for tonight’s road matchup at the Oklahoma Sooners. He sustained the injury on Saturday during the team’s 60-53 road victory at West Virginia on Saturday.

The junior from Chicago landed on his right leg early in Saturday’s contest and was taken out for a significant chunk of the game. He returned with a knee brace in the second half a completed a three-point play to give the Red Raiders a one-point advantage late. Shannon revealed after the game that he initially thought he tore his ACL, but fortunately it wasn’t that severe and he’s been day-to-day ever since. Also dealing with a back injury, he has appeared in just 12 games this season. He has averaged 10.9 points per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech is listed as a three-point favorite. The line opened with the Red Raiders as a three-point favorite. The total sits at 128.5.