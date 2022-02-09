LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 9

There are six games on Wednesday’s slate in the NBA with ESPN hosting its traditional doubleheader. It’ll be Bulls-Hornets in the opener, followed by Warriors-Jazz in the late game. The injury report no longer features many health and safety protocol designations, but some of the league’s biggest stars do need the All-Star break badly. Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: February 9

Darius Garland (back) questionable

If Garland doesn’t play, look for Rajon Rondo and Cedi Osman to handle more backcourt duties. There’s a chance Caris LeVert makes his Cleveland debut, and he’ll take some of those opportunities as well.

Tre Jones (illness) available

Lonnie Walker (knee) available

Update - Both Jones and Walker have been listed as available to play in Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers.

Jones and Walker both went through the morning shootaround, so it would seem like they are on track to play. Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Keldon Johnson remain great fantasy/DFS plays Wednesday, and could see more value if Jones and Walker sit.

James Bouknight (wrist) doubtful

Gordon Hayward (ankle) OUT

Bouknight hasn’t made a big impact this year anyway, so Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball are still fantastic plays. Hayward is out indefinitely, which means Kelly Oubre Jr. should continue seeing heavy minutes for Charlotte.

Ayo Dosunmu (concussion) OUT

Another backcourt injury for the Bulls and it’s the rookie phenom. This puts Dosunmu’s All-Star weekend plans in doubt as well. Look for Coby White and DeMar DeRozan to be the leaders for Chicago in the backcourt. Zach LaVine could also take on some point guard duties.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team.

Kevon Looney (quad) questionable

Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT

Nemanja Bjelica (back) OUT

Thompson is out, which means Jordan Poole could be the big pickup Wednesday in fantasy/DFS contests. Looney’s availability would impact the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Juan Toscano-Anderson, although both are likely to see additional run anyway with Thompson and Bjelica out.

Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT

Gobert is still out, which means the Jazz keep rolling with Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike. The latter seems to carry more weight in the rotation and could be the better option to grab in fantasy/DFS lineups.

LeBron James (knee) probable

Anthony Davis (wrist) probable

Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) OUT

James and Davis both played Tuesday, so there’s a chance they get the night off against a weak Trail Blazers team. Anthony remains out and cannot face his former squad. Look for Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk to be the big contributors here outside of James and Davis.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) probable

Marvin Bagley (ankle) questioanble

Fox played Tuesday, while Bagley did not. We’ll see if the new acquisitions Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are available Wednesday. Otherwise, Davion Mitchell, Alex Len and Richaun Holmes remain value options in Sacramento.