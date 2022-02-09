Olivier Nkamhoua: Status of Tennessee forward for game against Mississippi State on Wednesday

Tennessee Volunteers forward Olivier Nkamhoua suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s game against South Carolina and will not only miss tonight’s game at Mississippi State, but will miss the remainder of the season. School officials confirmed on Monday that the junior will undergo surgery that will sideline him from the rest of the Vols’ push for the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Nkamhoua broke through as a big part of Tennessee’s rotation. Starting 22 games, he put up 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and helped UT maintain a consistent spot with the AP Top 25 this season. As for tonight and the rest of the campaign moving forward, head coach Rick Barnes indicated that Uros Plasvic, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, and others will be in line for minutes.

