Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Almada, Douglas Costa joining MLS

Major League Soccer continues to get a boost of accomplished international talent as Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Almada and Douglas Costa are set to join the league, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Xherdan Shaqiri to Chicago Fire from OL for €7m

▪️ Thiago Almada to Atlanta United from Vélez

▪️ Douglas Costa to LA Galaxy from Juventus



Shaqiri will be a vital component in the midfield for Chicago Fire, who have found success with several decorated international players. The Lyon midfielder has spent time in several European leagues with big clubs like Liverpool, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. He is also a highly decorated international player for Switzerland.

Almada comes from Velez in Argentina and is brimming with potential. The winger is just 20 and will look to provide support in the final third for Josef Martinez at Atlanta United. Almada has 17 goals in 71 apperances with Velez.

Costa is part of Juventus’ reshuffling job and will be joining one of MLS’ most prestigious clubs in LA Galaxy. The Brazilian international rose to prominence at Shakhtar Donetsk, but has failed to find his footing since and has bounced around several clubs. He’ll look to fulfill his potential with the Galaxy.