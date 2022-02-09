 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Almada, Douglas Costa joining MLS

All three accomplished domestic players will be looking to elevate America’s top soccer league.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Xherdan Shaqiri of Lyon during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lyon and Marseille at Groupama Stadium on February 01, 2022 in Lyon, France.
Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Major League Soccer continues to get a boost of accomplished international talent as Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Almada and Douglas Costa are set to join the league, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Shaqiri will be a vital component in the midfield for Chicago Fire, who have found success with several decorated international players. The Lyon midfielder has spent time in several European leagues with big clubs like Liverpool, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. He is also a highly decorated international player for Switzerland.

Almada comes from Velez in Argentina and is brimming with potential. The winger is just 20 and will look to provide support in the final third for Josef Martinez at Atlanta United. Almada has 17 goals in 71 apperances with Velez.

Costa is part of Juventus’ reshuffling job and will be joining one of MLS’ most prestigious clubs in LA Galaxy. The Brazilian international rose to prominence at Shakhtar Donetsk, but has failed to find his footing since and has bounced around several clubs. He’ll look to fulfill his potential with the Galaxy.

More From DraftKings Nation