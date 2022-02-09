Canelo’s next opponent: Boxer nearing 2-fight deal to face Dmitry Bivol, Gennadiy Golovkin this year

Canelo Alvarez is closing in on a deal that would potentially set up the third fight in a trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin. Canelo is nearing a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing on a two-fight deal that be worth up to $85 million, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

If the deal is finalized, Alvarez would move back up to 175 pounds to face WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and then back down to super middleweight to potentially face GGG on September 17.

Canelo claimed the WBO’s 175-pound title in 2019 when he knocked out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round of their title bout. Alvarez then returned to super middleweight for his next four bouts as he cleared out the division. Prior to that, he fought GGG in back-to-back bouts across 2017 and 2018. They fought to a split draw in their first bout and Alvartez won a majority decision in their second bout.

Alvarez has been evaluating options since defeating Caleb Plant via 11th round TKO last November to unify the super middleweight division. Coppinger is reporting Canelo is considering another offer that would see him defend his super middleweight crown against Jermall Charlo on May 7 in a deal worth up to $45 million guaranteed.