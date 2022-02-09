Thunder acquire KZ Okpala for second-round pick

The Miami Heat have traded KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a second-round pick, the team announced. The draft pick will convey in 2026. The Thunder finally give up a draft pick to take a chance on a young player falling out of favor on a contender.

Fantasy basketball impact

Okpala has made a minimal impact in Miami, and has been dealing with a wrist injury. He could see some run in Oklahoma City when healthy given the injury to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but he might not have much of an impact in fantasy/DFS contests. For the Heat, this doesn’t change their rotation much since Okpala wasn’t really a factor for much of the season.

Betting impact

Don’t expect to see either team’s odds change much when it comes to wins or title futures. The team announced the trade before any of the major news breakers could leak it, showing how inconsequential it is likely to be. For this season, this move will have little value.