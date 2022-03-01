2022 Horizon League Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

We are now in February, which means March Madness is right around the corner. Over the next few weeks, we will see great endings for the conference regular season. Before March Madness starts, we will see the Horizon League Tournament take place from March 1-8.

Last season, Cleveland State won the Horizon League Tournament. In the first round, they survived a scare as #10 seed Purdue Fort Wayne took them to triple overtime. They went onto beat Milwaukee and Oakland in the semifinals and championship. This season, Cleveland State is actually looking like the favorite again as they are in first place with a 13-4 conference record.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Horizon League Tournament.

When is the Horizon League Tournament?

The Horizon League tournament is currently scheduled for March 1-8. The tournament final is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Horizon League Tournament?

The first two round of the Horizon League Tournament are played at the higher seeds campus. The semifinals and championship are played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How can I watch the Horizon League Tournament?

The entire Horizon League Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Horizon League Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Cleveland State +200

Wright State +380

Northern Kentucky +425

Purdue Fort Wayne +550

Oakland +550

Detroit Mercy +1500

Youngstown State +2500

UIC +4000

Milwaukee +30000

Robert Morris +50000

IUPUI +50000

Green Bay +50000