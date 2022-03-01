2022 NEC Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is looming in the distance, but before we get fully to the chaos we will have the initial chaos of conference tournaments across the country. The Northeast Conference (NEC) will have its conference tournament run from February 28th to March 8th. Each game will be hosted by the higher seed, including the championship. The final will be on Tuesday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In 2021, Mount St. Mary’s came away with a tournament win 73-68 against Bryant. The last four tournaments have been won by a different team so the NEC is usually an exciting tournament to keep track of. This year, Wagner and Bryant seem to be the two teams that will likely be favored in the tournament.

Summary of conference season and standings.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Northeast Conference Tournament.

When is the NEC Tournament?

The NEC tournament is currently scheduled for February 28-March 8. The tournament final is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8th.

Where is the NEC Tournament?

The 2022 NEC Tournament will run from February 28th to March 8th and the higher seed will host each round including the championship.

How can I watch the NEC Tournament?

The entire NEC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms and NEC Front Row, with the final scheduled for March 8 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the NEC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Bryant +115

Wagner +125

LIU +700

Mount Saint Marys +1500

Sacred Heart +4000

Saint Francis Brooklyn +5000

Saint Francis PA +6000

Central Connecticut State +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.