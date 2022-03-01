2022 Patriot League Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is starting to creep into focus in the distance, but before we get there we will see conference tournaments played all over the country. The Patriot League conference tournament will take place between March 1st and 9th. Each game will be hosted by the higher seed in each matchup including the championship on Wednesday, March 9th.

In 2021, Colgate secured its second tournament win in the past three years with an 85-72 victory over Loyola Maryland. Colgate has made the tournament finals in the last four seasons. So far, Colgate looks as competitive as ever, but don’t be shocked if Navy makes some waves in the conference tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Patriot League Tournament.

When is the Patriot League Tournament?

The Patriot League tournament is currently scheduled for March 1-9. The tournament final is set for Wednesday, March 9th on the home floor of the better-seeded team.

Where is the Patriot League Tournament?

The Patriot League Tournament will have its games hosted by the higher seed participating in each matchup including the championship on Wednesday, March 9th.

How can I watch the Patriot League Tournament?

The entire Patriot League Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, with the final scheduled for March 9th. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds to win Patriot League Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

Colgate -180

Navy +360

Boston U +650

Lehigh +2000

Loyola MD +2500

Army +3000

Lafayette +7000

Holy Cross +50000

American +50000

Bucknell +50000

