How to live stream the 2022 NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is the closest thing we’ll get to real football until preseason games kickoff late this summer, and it gets underway Tuesday, March 1. It’s also the only chance that the entire NFL community will be under one roof to see all the game's best college prospects before the 2022 NFL Draft.

The combine, along with players’ pro days, is a critical tool for the evaluation of a prospect. Not only do they take part in on the field drills, but they go through several grueling interviews with interested teams throughout the four-day-long event. It really is the world’s most public job interview, outside of perhaps presidential debates.

All of the league's top prospects were scheduled to descend upon Indianapolis between March 3 and March 6. There was a brief discussion of boycotting the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. However, we’re still slated to see the likes of Aiden Hutchenson, Kenny Pickett, Kyle Hamilton, Evan Neal and all the other former college players you’re desperately hoping your team makes a move for in the Draft.

Here’s how you can watch the on-field portion of the combine starting next week.

2022 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app