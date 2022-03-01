What TV channel will broadcast the 2022 NFL Combine?

Plenty of the next NFL stars will look to impress the scouts of professional football teams during the NFL Combine in the first week of March. Several of the best college football players will be in attendance and try to convince evaluators they are a missing piece to an NFL team’s roster.

What the individual drills mean are always up for debate in terms of their importance, but we all love to see the 40-yard dash numbers of the fastest players and the impressive bench presses from the strongest athletes. Scouts, general managers and coaches have plenty to learn from now till the spring’s NFL Draft, and the combine is another tool for them to evaluate.

The event will air Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be aired on NFL Network.

2022 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app