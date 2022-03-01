How to watch the 2022 Horizon League Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Horizon League Tournament will take place March 1, 3 and 7-8. The first two rounds will be played on campus sites, while the semifinals and championship will be held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cleveland State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Cleveland State is the defending champion as they knocked off Oakland in the title game of the conference tournament.

The first round and quarterfinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and ESPNU before the championship game airs on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Horizon League Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 1

Game 1: No. 12 seed IUPUI vs. No. 5 seed Oakland, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 seed Green Bay vs. No. 6 seed Detroit Mercy, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 seed Robert Morris vs. No. 7 seed Youngstown State, 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+

Game 4: No. 9 seed Milwaukee vs. No. 8 seed UIC, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 3

Game 5: Highest seed vs. No. 1 seed Cleveland State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Second-highest seed vs. No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 7: Third-highest seed vs. No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 8: Fourth-highest seed vs. No. 4 seed Wright State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 7

Game 9: Highest seed vs. Lowest seed, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 10: Second-highest seed vs. Third-highest seed, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 8 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds to win the Horizon League Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland State +200

Wright State +380

Northern Kentucky +425

Purdue Fort Wayne +550

Oakland +550

Detroit Mercy +1500

Youngstown State +2500

UIC +4000

Milwaukee +30000

Robert Morris +50000

IUPUI +50000

Green Bay +50000