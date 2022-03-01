How to watch the 2022 Northeast Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Northeast Conference Tournament will be held February 28th and March 2, 5 and 8 from campus sites of the higher seeds.

Bryant enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Mount St. Mary’s won this event last season when they took down top-seeded Bryant in the conference tournament championship.

The quarterfinals will be streamed on NEC Front Row and the semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN3. The championship game will air on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Monday, February 28

Game 1: No. 9 Central Connecticut 67-66 over No. 8 Fairleigh Dickinson

Thursday, March 3

Game 2: No. 5 St. Francis Brooklyn vs. No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s, Time TBD

Game 3: No. 9 Central Connecticut vs. No. 1 Bryant, Time TBD

Game 4: No. 7 St. Francis (PA) vs. No. 2 Wagner, Time TBD

Game 5: No. 6 Sacred Heart vs. No. 3 LIU, Time TBD

Saturday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.

Odds to win 2022 NEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Bryant +115

Wagner +125

LIU +700

Mount Saint Marys +1500

Sacred Heart +4000

Saint Francis Brooklyn +5000

Saint Francis PA +6000

Central Connecticut State +10000

