How to watch the 2022 Patriot League Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 men’s basketball season is ramping up as it comes to a close. Before we get to the excitement of March Madness, we will have various conference tournaments across the country. The Patriot League Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 1st and will be spread out until Wednesday, March 9th at campuses across the northeast.

The early matchups will be available on ESPN+ with the semifinals and championship game airing on CBS Sports Network.

The Colgate Raiders enter as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream the first two rounds through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Patriot League Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1: No. 9 American vs. No. 8 seed, TBA, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Bucknell vs. No. 7 seed, TBA, ESPN+

Thursday, March 3

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 Colgate, TBA, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Navy, TBA, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 6 Loyola Maryland vs. No. 3 Boston, TBA, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 5 Army vs. No. 4 Lehigh, TBA, ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, TBA, CBSSN

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, TBA, CBSSN

Wednesday, March 9 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, TBA, CBSSN

Odds to win Patriot League Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

Colgate -180

Navy +360

Boston U +650

Lehigh +2000

Loyola MD +2500

Army +3000

Lafayette +7000

Holy Cross +50000

American +50000

Bucknell +50000

