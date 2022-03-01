2022 CAA Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The CAA is a one-bid league in 2022, but their one team that enters as a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament will be one nobody wants to see on their bracket line come Selection Sunday.

Welcome to the Towson Invitational, and we’ll pour one out for the James Madison Dukes, who were pushed aside in a fit of jealousy and anger by the rest of the teams in the league. Stay petty, CAA.

2022 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Note: James Madison not eligible due to leaving the conference next season

Saturday, March 5

Game 1: No. 9 Northeastern vs. No. 8 William & Mary, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 6

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Towson, 12:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 5 Delaware vs. No. 4 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 Elon vs. No. 2 UNCW, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Charleston vs. No. 3 Hofstra, 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 7

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

This is Towson’s tournament to lose, and while they’ll need to win it to get an NCAA bid in a crowded field for mid-majors this year, they should be able to handle it. The Tigers are No. 62 in KenPom, a full 126 spots ahead of UNC-Wlimington, who is the second choice in this event.