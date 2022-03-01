Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 1

We have a small six-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Christian Wood over 17.5 points (-110)

For our first player prop tonight, we are going to go with Houston Rockets center Christian Wood’s points prop. The Rockets will be playing the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time in the last two weeks.

In those last two contests, Wood scored 15 and 13 points against the Clippers. The 26-year-old center just barely missed out going over his prop, but took at least 10 shot attempts. If the Rockets want to beat Los Angeles, they are going to need Wood leading the charge. He has scored more than 17.5 points in five out of his last 10 games, along with six out of his last 10 home games. The Clippers are also giving up the fourth-most points per game to centers this season.

Marcus Smart over 3.5 rebounds (-110)

Smart will be tasked with not only defending Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young, but also trying to ways to make an impact on offense tonight. Smart played well in February, averaging 13 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. If the veteran point guard isn’t scoring, he’s either grabbing a rebound or finding a way to get his teammates involved.

Smart has grabbed more than 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games, which includes the Celtics’ last game against the Hawks (six rebounds in 35 minutes). This season, he is averaging five rebounds per game in two games vs. Atlanta.

Raul Neto under 10.5 points (-105)

To wrap-up tonight’s slate, we are going to take the under on Raul Neto’s points, who has a tough matchup with Pistons rookie point guard Cade Cunningham. Neto has played well in spurts for the Wizards since being named the team’s starting point guard.

The last time the Wizards played the Pistons a few weeks ago, he had 11 points (5-11 FG) in 28 minutes. However, Neto is coming off a rough performance against the Cavaliers, where he only had four points (2-10 FG) and six assists and was outplayed by Brandon Goodwin. I see the Cunningham giving him issues tonight as he’s gone under 10.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.