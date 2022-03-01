NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 1

The NBA has a short slate of just six games on Tuesday night as the first full week of action post-All-Star break continues. The night gets started with the Pistons vs. Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET, wrapping up with the red-hot Mavericks visiting the Lakers at 10:00 p.m. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

Kuminga has had a great run recently, picking up a starting role prior to the All-Star break and seeing more minutes than usual. He’s since been sent back to a reserve role, but he’s still putting in solid performances off the bench as well. Kuminga had a run of nine straight games that saw him score double digits, though that recently ended with his nine points and four rebounds in the loss to the Mavericks. The Dubs will be taking on an already weak Timberwolves defense who just played in Cleveland last night, so expect Kuminga to see some action and bring in a good amount of fantasy points.

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,300

Howard’s been given the starting nod for the last two games straight in the absence of Anthony Davis (foot), and it looks like he’ll be holding that role for the time being until AD’s return. Howard put up 14 points and grabbed 16 boards against the Clippers last week, bringing in 44.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. His performance against the Pelicans wasn’t as big — just six points and 11 rebounds — but he still pulled in 21.75 fantasy points. As long as Davis is out, Howard should be seeing plenty of action and can rack up those fantasy points by way of rebounds, in addition to whatever he contributes to the score on offense.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $4,000

Okongwu has been coming off the bench behind Clint Capela, but he’s still been seeing a slightly increased number of minutes lately as the Hawks find ways to work him into the rotation more often. He’s coming off a big 17-point, seven-rebound performance that racked up 34.75 fantasy points in a win over the Raptors. He saw 27 minutes in that game, thanks to the Hawks being far enough ahead early on in the second half. Capela is a better all-around option but with a price tag at just $4k for the types of performances he’s putting in, Okongwu is worth the money.