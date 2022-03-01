How the public is betting NBA games on Tuesday, March 1st

There are six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate to open the month of March, headlined by a TNT doubleheader featuring Hawks-Celtics and Mavericks-Lakers. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on the day’s action, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 1

Most of the favorites are getting heavy action against the spread, although Nets-Raptors is a 50-50 split. The Raptors blew out the Nets yesterday, so maybe there’s a bit a of a reversal here tonight. Bettors are also expecting the Pistons to keep up their strong play of late, with 40 percent backing them against the number.

Those wagering on today’s games are expecting points. Four of the six games have major action on the over, with Wizards-Pistons and Clippers-Rockets being the exceptions. Even those games have close to 50-50 splits, so bettors are either feeling these totals are off or the teams in action are going to keep putting up big numbers on the scoreboard.

All the moneyline favorites are drawing the large majority of bets. However, the Lakers and Pistons are drawing more money in this category despite being underdogs. There are some bettors looking to take advantage of plus odds here, as they feel they’re getting value based on recent form. We’ll see if that thinking pays off.

