Most popular NBA player prop bets for Tuesday, March 1st

We’ve got a six-game slate in the NBA to kick off March, and that means a somewhat limited number of player props available to bettors. Here is a look at the most popular player props of the day, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 1

There’s a high emphasis on rebounding props, with the top three all involving that category. Doncic’s prop has rebounds as well as he looks to put on a show against the Lakers in primetime. Curry is also looking for a big game, as he’s been in a bit of a slump lately. Klay Thompson is out, so bettors are backing the Golden State point guard to go off.

