NBA same game parlays to consider for Tuesday, March 1

We have a six-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night, which is a good opportunity to put together some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Many bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. Below we’re going to list three same game parlays that you should take a look at with a doubleheader on TNT tonight.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+130)

Jayson Tatum 20+ points

Trae Young 20+ points

De’Andre Hunter 13+ points

We are going to start light with a small same game parlay that still gives you plus-money for tonight’s Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics game. Trae Young and Jayson Tatum will be the top-two scorers for their respective teams, unless Jaylen Brown comes out of nowhere for the C’s.

This season, Tatum is averaging 30.7 points per game in three games against the Hawks. As for Young, he’s coming off a 41-point outing against the Raptors and is averaging 23 points per game against the Celtics. Lastly, Hunter has played well for Atlanta, scoring at least 13 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+250)

Warriors moneyline

Andrew Wiggins 2+ threes made

Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ points

This might be my favorite SGP for tonight’s slate that features a little bit of everything in what should be a good game. The Golden State Warriors have lost three out of their last four games and would like to get a win tonight after losing by six points to Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the second night of a back-to-back after just playing the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Andrew Wiggins has shot the ball well from three-point range this season (40.8%) and has made at least two threes in nine out of his last 10 games. Karl-Anthony Towns will be one focal points on offense for T’Wolves and has scored at least 20 points in eight out of his last 10 games.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+220)

Christian Wood over 15.5 points

Reggie Jackson over 5.5 assists

Marcus Morris Sr. 2+ threes made

The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will be playing for an unprecedented third time in the last two weeks tonight. The Clippers have won the last two matchups, making this a must win for the Rockets.

If Houston wants to get the victory, they need to feed their big man Christian Wood, who has gone over 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 games. He’s also averaging 14 points per game in two games against the Clips. As for the Clippers’ side, Reggie Jackson has been dishing out the assists lately, giving out more than 5.5 in eight out of his last 10 games. I think Morris can hit at two threes, which he’s done in the last two meetings.

