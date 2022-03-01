Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Celtics on Tuesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will go on the road to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Celtics defeated the Hawks 105-95 on Feb. 13 at TD Garden. Tatum led Boston with 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Trae Young had an impressive game himself with 30 points and 10 assists. Despite that win, the Hawks still lead the season series 2-1. The Celtics are seven-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5.

Hawks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -7

The Hawks have won three out of their last four games, heading into tonight’s game against the Celtics. Atlanta blew out the Toronto Raptors 127-100 over the weekend at home. They will hope to carry that momentum on the road, where they are 1-4 straight-up in their last five games away from State Farm Arena.

John Collins is still with a foot injury, but that hasn’t stopped Young, who just dropped 41 points in their last game against Toronto. The Hawks are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games and 6-13 ATS when labeled as road underdogs this season.

The Celtics had their two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night in a disappointing 128-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The last time Boston suffered a road loss was on Jan. 28 against the Hawks (108-92). The Celtics will now embark on a three-game home stand that has them playing the Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. Boston is 5-1 straight up in their last six home games, but 11-17 ATS when listed as home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The first three times that these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 209, 200, and 200. However, the total has gone over in five of the Hawks’ last seven games. As for the Celtics, the total has gone over in five of their last six games. It should be a high scoring game on TNT, but will still go under 226.5.

