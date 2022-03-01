Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Raptors on Tuesday

Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets will look to redeem themselves after an ugly showing Monday night when they play Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors tonight to wrap-up their two-game home-home series.

Nets vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -8.5

After playing well on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets struggled without Irving last night against the Raptors at Barclays Center. Brooklyn lost 133-97, despite the Raptors not having All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet on the floor. The Nets shot 38.4% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range in a horrendous performance. LaMarcus Aldridge was their leading scorer with 15 points off the bench.

Irving will not be able to play tonight in Canada, which severely hinders the Nets’ struggling offense. However, Brooklyn has won their last two road games by an average of four points. The Nets are 3-14 straight up in their last 17 games, but also 8-6 against the spread as road underdogs. Furthermore, Brooklyn is 2-8 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

For the Raptors, it was the Scottie Barnes’ show last night as the Nets had no answer for the rookie, who had 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Barnes made his first 11 shots from the field and was by far the the Raptors’ best offensive player. Toronto shot 51.5% from the field and 47.4% from three-point range in the blowout win. The Raps are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games and 13-9 ATS as home favorites. Additionally, they are 9-3 ATS in the second game of back-to-back this season.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

Throughout their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 219, 260, and 230. The total has gone over in nine of the Nets’ last 10 games this season, while the total has gone over in five of the Raptors’ last six home games.

