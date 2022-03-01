Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (43-18) will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29) on Tuesday at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are coming in after a couple of stumbling blocks, going 2-5 in their last seven outings after losing to the Jazz, Knicks, Clippers, Nuggets, and most recently the Mavericks. Even with their recent struggles, they’ll happily take a game against a Timberwolves team who just played to a hard-fought 127-122 win over the Cavaliers just last night.

The Warriors come into this game favored by one point, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -115 on the moneyline while the Timberwolves are a very close -105 to win at home. The point total is set at 233.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1 (-110)

Golden State is without some key players as Klay Thompson (illness), Draymond Green (back), and Andre Iguodala (back) will all be sidelined for the contest in Minnesota. Regardless of all the absences on the floor, the Dubs have an edge in that they have an extra day of rest, since their last game was on Sunday at home. The Wolves just played in Cleveland last night, so not only will they surely be tired from playing, but they had to factor the travel in there as well.

Minnesota hasn’t been great on the second of back-to-back games. They’ve gone just 3-7 this season when playing on no rest, and the Warriors will hope that trend continues so they can capitalize and grab a win on the road.

With the Grizzlies hot on the Warriors’ trail in the standings, they’ll need to force a win here if they want to stay in second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies sit in third, just one game behind. Take the Dubs to win and cover tonight, even though it’ll likely be a very close game.

Over/Under: Over 233 (-110)

Minnesota’s defense has been nearly non-existent as of late. Just last night in Cleveland, even though they ultimately got the win, they blew a 23-point lead to a very short-handed Cavaliers team. They were completely steamrolled by the 76ers last Friday, losing by a huge 31 points. The Warriors will come into this game rested and ready to compete, and will look to pounce on the Wolves’ exhausted defense. Take the over in this one.

