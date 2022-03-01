Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-33) will play host to the Dallas Mavericks (36-25) on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET as the Lakers look to bounce back from two straight losses.

The Lakers have hit a run of bad form, going 3-7 in their last 10, most recently losing to the Clippers and the Pelicans at home. They’ve been sorely missing Anthony Davis again, who hasn’t played since February 16th due to a sprained foot. Avery Bradley (knee) has also been ruled out, while Austin Reaves (ankle) is listed as probable ahead of tonight’s game.

The Mavericks have been faring much better than the Lakers, going 7-3 in their last 10 while Luka Doncic has been putting up some huge numbers. He’s averaging 34.7 points per game in February alone, while he had a string of games recently where he dropped at least 45 points in three of four just before the All-Star break. He was able to put up 34 points and grab 11 rebounds in the 107-101 win over the Warriors on Sunday as well.

The Mavs are favored by five points heading into this game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -200 on the moneyline while the Lakers sit at +170. The point total is set at 216.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -5 (-110)

The Mavericks have been playing some solid basketball recently, thanks in large part to Doncic playing at the top of his game. Dallas is wrapping up a four-game road trip with the visit to LA tonight, winning two of the three they’ve already played in this swing. The only loss came in Utah, when the Jazz held Doncic to just 23 points.

Dallas is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 outings, while the Lakers are just 5-5, failing to cover in their last two straight. To add to that, they’re just 13-20 ATS at home this season, coming in near the bottom of the league. It’s a trend that’s expected to continue.

Seeing how well Dallas has been playing, especially on the road, I think the Mavericks cover this one. The Lakers have been struggling without AD, and the Mavs have been firing on all cylinders, so they shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Lakers on either end of the court.

Over/Under: Under 216.5 (-110)

While the Mavericks have been winning the majority of their games, they’ve been coming in under the total more often than not, going 4-6 to the over in their last 10 games. The Lakers have also finished under the total in their last three straight, and in four of their last five. The last time these sides met, the total ended up at 211 as the Lakers stole a 107-104 victory in December. Take the under in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.