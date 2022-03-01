Which QBs will throw at the NFL Combine?

The 2022 NFL Combine starts Tuesday, March 1st in Indianapolis. As plenty of pundits have noted, this is an overall weak year for top quarterbacks hitting the draft, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent to be drafted and the combine is a good place for one of these signal-callers to make a move up teams’ draft boards.

For a player that is locked into the top pick, not throwing at the combine isn’t going to move the needle, but for the group of quarterbacks we have this season, throwing at the combine is important. Watching the game tape is always going to be the deciding factor, but interviews and getting to see the player make designed throws in person helps.

We’ll be tracking all you need to know about which quarterbacks we can expect to see sling the ball during combine workouts.

Which QBs aren’t throwing?

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won’t throw this week at the combine as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the Sugar Bowl, source said.



Corral resumed light throwing two weeks ago and the plan is to be full-go for pro day March 23. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2022

Which QBs will throw at the 2022 NFL Combine?