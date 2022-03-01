Will Malik Willis throw at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

With the college All-Star game circuit finished, all the attention is now on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. There will be over 300 draft prospects in attendance, who will get a chance to workout in front of teams and speak with them.

One of those players will be Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who will be throwing at the combine this week. The dynamic quarterback had a tremendous week at the Senior Bowl and will look to build off performance this week at Indianapolis.

Malik Willis’ collegiate production

Willis could potentially be selected within the top-10 and also be the first quarterback off the board. The dual-threat signal caller had an excellent last two seasons at Liberty after transferring from Auburn.

In 2020, Willis completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,250 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added 944 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns (career-high). Then this past season, Willis completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The 6-foot-1 quarterback also recorded 878 yards on the ground and 13 scores.