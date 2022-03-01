Will Carson Strong throw at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

With the college All-Star game circuit finished, all the attention is now on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. There will be over 300 draft prospects in attendance, who will get a chance to workout in front of teams and speak with them.

One of those players who will be in attendance is Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and he’ll be throwing at the combine. Strong’s stock started to rise last season as a junior and it continued this past season.

Carson Strong’s collegiate production

Strong will likely not be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, but could hear his name called in the second round. The 6-foot-4 signal caller had a fantastic 2020 season, where he completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,858 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The redshirt junior quarterback followed that up with a tremendous 2021 season, which put him on many draft analysts’ radars. Strong completed 70.1% of his passes for 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.