Will Matt Corral throw at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

With the college All-Star game circuit finished, all the attention is now on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. There will be over 300 draft prospects in attendance, who will get a chance to workout in front of teams and speak with them.

One of the players who will be in attendance is Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, but he will not throw at the combine, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Corral is still rehabbing from an ankle injury that he suffered during the Sugar Bowl. Pelissero adds that Corral has resumed light throwing two weeks and plans to be a full-go for Ole Miss’ pro day on March 23.

Matt Corral’s collegiate production

Corral is one of the three quarterbacks, along with Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett, who could be drafted within in the first round. The redshirt junior started to see his stock skyrocket this season at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin’s direction. Corral completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also posted 614 yards on the ground (career-high) and 11 touchdowns.