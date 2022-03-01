Will Kenny Pickett throw at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

With the college All-Star game circuit finished, all the attention is now on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. There will be over 300 draft prospects in attendance, who will get a chance to workout in front of teams and speak with them.

One of those players who will be in attendance is Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, but it hasn't been stated if he’ll throw at the event. Pickett had an outstanding senior season at Pitt and could be a top-10 pick.

Kenny Pickett’s collegiate production

Pickett was slinging the ball this past season for the Panthers and one of the main reasons why they had a good season. The 6-foot-3 quarterback completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In his first four years at Pitt, he had 39 touchdowns combined. The Heisman finalist will not have wait to hear his name called on draft night.