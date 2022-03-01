 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Will Kenny Pickett throw at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

Pickett is one of the three quarterbacks who could be selected within the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Jovan C. Alford
National quarterback Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh (8) looks to throw during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With the college All-Star game circuit finished, all the attention is now on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. There will be over 300 draft prospects in attendance, who will get a chance to workout in front of teams and speak with them.

One of those players who will be in attendance is Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, but it hasn't been stated if he’ll throw at the event. Pickett had an outstanding senior season at Pitt and could be a top-10 pick.

Kenny Pickett’s collegiate production

Pickett was slinging the ball this past season for the Panthers and one of the main reasons why they had a good season. The 6-foot-3 quarterback completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In his first four years at Pitt, he had 39 touchdowns combined. The Heisman finalist will not have wait to hear his name called on draft night.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

View all 15 stories

More From DraftKings Nation