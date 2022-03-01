How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the March 1st episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re now just one month away from the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view during Wrestlemania weekend and the developmental brand is beginning the match towards the big show in Dallas. We’re in for an action-packed show tonight including a fun main event.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, March 1st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Dolph Ziggler is the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship. He defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a No. 1 contender’s match last week with the help of Robert Roode and will challenge Bron Breakker for his title at Stand and Deliver. Tonight, we’ll see these four clash as Breakker and Ciampa will team up to face the Dirty Dawgs.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has been rolling as the self proclaimed “A-Champion” but will be challenged once again for his title tonight when facing Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight took care of Tony D’Angelo in their weaponized cage match at Vengeance Day a few weeks back and is now looking to claim some gold.

The 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament officially kicked off last week with a pair of matches. Io Shirai/Kay Lee Ray took care of Amari Miller/Lash Legend in less than three minutes and the team of Katy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley of Diamond Mine. Will get the second batch of first-round matches tonight with Cora Jade/Raquel Gonzalez taking on the South American Connection and Indi Hartwell/Persia Pirotta facing Dakota Kai/Wendy Choo.

Also on the show, Solo Sikoa has gotten the attention of Gunther and the two will duke it out tonight.