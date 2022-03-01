 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The field is set for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

As we leave February behind and get into March that means that we are inching closer to the Masters. Before we get there though, we have the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational that is taking place from March 3rd-6th. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida with early weather reports showing a beautiful weekend of golf ahead. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has already withdrawn from this year’s tournament due to injury.

Odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational are already live at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm, unsurprisingly, appears the favorite with +750 odds to win the event. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1000), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), Viktor Hovland (+1800) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) to round out the top-five best odds heading into this weekend’s tournament. The event can be found on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +750 +190 -105
Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +110
Scottie Scheffler +1600 +350 +175
Viktor Hovland +1800 +450 +225
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 +400 +200
Sung-Jae Im +2200 +450 +225
Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +500 +250
Will Zalatoris +2500 +500 +250
Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +500 +250
Marc Leishman +2800 +500 +250
Paul Casey +3500 +600 +300
Adam Scott +3500 +600 +300
Russell Henley +4000 +700 +350
Max Homa +4500 +700 +350
Keith Mitchell +4500 +700 +350
Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +400
Sergio Garcia +5000 +800 +400
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +800 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +800 +400
Maverick McNealy +5000 +800 +400
Sam Burns +5000 +900 +450
Billy Horschel +5500 +900 +450
Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450
Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450
Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500
Jason Day +6500 +1100 +500
Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +500
Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500
Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +550
Corey Conners +7000 +1200 +550
Kevin Na +7000 +1200 +550
Luke List +7000 +1200 +550
Lanto Griffin +7500 +1200 +550
Cameron Young +8000 +1400 +700
Ian Poulter +10000 +1400 +700
Tom Hoge +10000 +1400 +700
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1400 +700
Troy Merritt +10000 +1400 +700
Sepp Straka +10000 +1400 +700
Matthew Wolff +11000 +1600 +700
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +800
Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +800
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +2000 +800
Thomas Pieters +13000 +2000 +800
Lee Westwood +13000 +2000 +800
Kevin Kisner +13000 +2000 +800
Si Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +800
Brendon Todd +15000 +2200 +1000
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2200 +1000
Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2200 +1000
Rickie Fowler +15000 +2200 +1000
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2200 +1000
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2200 +1000
Lucas Glover +15000 +2200 +1000
Patrick Reed +15000 +2200 +1000
Matt Jones +15000 +2200 +1000
Taylor Moore +15000 +2200 +1000
Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2200 +1000
Martin Laird +15000 +2200 +1000
J.J. Spaun +18000 +2800 +1200
Aaron Wise +18000 +2800 +1200
Pat Perez +18000 +2800 +1200
Nicolai Hojgaard +18000 +2800 +1200
Sam Ryder +18000 +2800 +1200
Nick Taylor +18000 +2800 +1200
Charles Howell III +18000 +2800 +1200
Takumi Kanaya +18000 +2800 +1200
Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1400
Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400
Min Woo Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1400
Matt Wallace +20000 +3500 +1400
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1400
Cameron Davis +20000 +3500 +1400
Cameron Champ +25000 +4000 +1600
Lucas Herbert +25000 +4000 +1600
Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1600
Patrick Rodgers +25000 +4000 +1600
Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1600
Aaron Rai +25000 +4000 +1600
Padraig Harrington +25000 +4000 +1600
Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +1600
Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1600
Branden Grace +25000 +4000 +1600
Sean O Hair +25000 +4000 +1600
Henrik Stenson +25000 +4000 +1600
Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600
Danny Willett +25000 +4000 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1600
Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Doug Ghim +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600
Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +1600
Davis Riley +30000 +5000 +2000
Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2000
Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000
Rory Sabbatini +30000 +5000 +2000
Stephan Jaeger +30000 +5000 +2000
Brendan Steele +30000 +5000 +2000
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000
Scott Stallings +40000 +6000 +2500
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6000 +2500
Michael Thompson +40000 +6000 +2500
Kevin Tway +40000 +6000 +2500
Anirban Lahiri +50000 +8000 +3500
Greg Koch +50000 +8000 +3500
Charl Schwartzel +50000 +8000 +3500
Jonathan Byrd +50000 +8000 +3500
Davis Thompson +50000 +8000 +3500
Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +3500
Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +3500
Adam Schenk +50000 +8000 +3500
John Pak +50000 +8000 +3500
Trey Mullinax +50000 +8000 +3500

