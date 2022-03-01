Opening odds for 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

As we leave February behind and get into March that means that we are inching closer to the Masters. Before we get there though, we have the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational that is taking place from March 3rd-6th. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida with early weather reports showing a beautiful weekend of golf ahead. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has already withdrawn from this year’s tournament due to injury.
Odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational are already live at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm, unsurprisingly, appears the favorite with +750 odds to win the event. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1000), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), Viktor Hovland (+1800) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) to round out the top-five best odds heading into this weekend’s tournament. The event can be found on ESPN+.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+750
|+190
|-105
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|+250
|+110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|+350
|+175
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Sung-Jae Im
|+2200
|+450
|+225
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2800
|+500
|+250
|Marc Leishman
|+2800
|+500
|+250
|Paul Casey
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Adam Scott
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Max Homa
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Keith Mitchell
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Jason Kokrak
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Sergio Garcia
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Billy Horschel
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Cameron Tringale
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Jason Day
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Gary Woodland
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Corey Conners
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Na
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Luke List
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Lanto Griffin
|+7500
|+1200
|+550
|Cameron Young
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Ian Poulter
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Matthew Wolff
|+11000
|+1600
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Keegan Bradley
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Lee Westwood
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Kevin Kisner
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patrick Reed
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Aaron Wise
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Pat Perez
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Sam Ryder
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Nick Taylor
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Charles Howell III
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Takumi Kanaya
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Beau Hossler
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Min Woo Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chez Reavie
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cameron Davis
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lucas Herbert
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Patrick Rodgers
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Aaron Rai
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Padraig Harrington
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Branden Grace
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sean O Hair
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Henrik Stenson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Hudson Swafford
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Doug Ghim
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Graeme McDowell
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Vincent Whaley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Scott Stallings
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Michael Thompson
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Greg Koch
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Davis Thompson
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Henrik Norlander
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Adam Schenk
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|John Pak
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Trey Mullinax
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
