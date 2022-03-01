Opening odds for 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

As we leave February behind and get into March that means that we are inching closer to the Masters. Before we get there though, we have the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational that is taking place from March 3rd-6th. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida with early weather reports showing a beautiful weekend of golf ahead. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has already withdrawn from this year’s tournament due to injury.

Odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational are already live at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm, unsurprisingly, appears the favorite with +750 odds to win the event. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1000), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), Viktor Hovland (+1800) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) to round out the top-five best odds heading into this weekend’s tournament. The event can be found on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +750 +190 -105 Rory McIlroy +1000 +250 +110 Scottie Scheffler +1600 +350 +175 Viktor Hovland +1800 +450 +225 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 +400 +200 Sung-Jae Im +2200 +450 +225 Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +500 +250 Will Zalatoris +2500 +500 +250 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +500 +250 Marc Leishman +2800 +500 +250 Paul Casey +3500 +600 +300 Adam Scott +3500 +600 +300 Russell Henley +4000 +700 +350 Max Homa +4500 +700 +350 Keith Mitchell +4500 +700 +350 Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +400 Sergio Garcia +5000 +800 +400 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 +800 +400 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +800 +400 Maverick McNealy +5000 +800 +400 Sam Burns +5000 +900 +450 Billy Horschel +5500 +900 +450 Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450 Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450 Cameron Tringale +6500 +1100 +500 Jason Day +6500 +1100 +500 Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +500 Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500 Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +550 Corey Conners +7000 +1200 +550 Kevin Na +7000 +1200 +550 Luke List +7000 +1200 +550 Lanto Griffin +7500 +1200 +550 Cameron Young +8000 +1400 +700 Ian Poulter +10000 +1400 +700 Tom Hoge +10000 +1400 +700 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1400 +700 Troy Merritt +10000 +1400 +700 Sepp Straka +10000 +1400 +700 Matthew Wolff +11000 +1600 +700 Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +800 Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +800 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +2000 +800 Thomas Pieters +13000 +2000 +800 Lee Westwood +13000 +2000 +800 Kevin Kisner +13000 +2000 +800 Si Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +800 Brendon Todd +15000 +2200 +1000 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2200 +1000 Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2200 +1000 Rickie Fowler +15000 +2200 +1000 Sahith Theegala +15000 +2200 +1000 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2200 +1000 Lucas Glover +15000 +2200 +1000 Patrick Reed +15000 +2200 +1000 Matt Jones +15000 +2200 +1000 Taylor Moore +15000 +2200 +1000 Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2200 +1000 Martin Laird +15000 +2200 +1000 J.J. Spaun +18000 +2800 +1200 Aaron Wise +18000 +2800 +1200 Pat Perez +18000 +2800 +1200 Nicolai Hojgaard +18000 +2800 +1200 Sam Ryder +18000 +2800 +1200 Nick Taylor +18000 +2800 +1200 Charles Howell III +18000 +2800 +1200 Takumi Kanaya +18000 +2800 +1200 Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1400 Patton Kizzire +20000 +3500 +1400 Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400 Min Woo Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Chez Reavie +20000 +3500 +1400 Matt Wallace +20000 +3500 +1400 Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1400 Cameron Davis +20000 +3500 +1400 Cameron Champ +25000 +4000 +1600 Lucas Herbert +25000 +4000 +1600 Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1600 Patrick Rodgers +25000 +4000 +1600 Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1600 Aaron Rai +25000 +4000 +1600 Padraig Harrington +25000 +4000 +1600 Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +1600 Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1600 Branden Grace +25000 +4000 +1600 Sean O Hair +25000 +4000 +1600 Henrik Stenson +25000 +4000 +1600 Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600 Danny Willett +25000 +4000 +1600 Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1600 Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1600 Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600 Doug Ghim +25000 +4000 +1600 Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600 Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +1600 Davis Riley +30000 +5000 +2000 Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2000 Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000 Rory Sabbatini +30000 +5000 +2000 Stephan Jaeger +30000 +5000 +2000 Brendan Steele +30000 +5000 +2000 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000 Scott Stallings +40000 +6000 +2500 Hayden Buckley +40000 +6000 +2500 Michael Thompson +40000 +6000 +2500 Kevin Tway +40000 +6000 +2500 Anirban Lahiri +50000 +8000 +3500 Greg Koch +50000 +8000 +3500 Charl Schwartzel +50000 +8000 +3500 Jonathan Byrd +50000 +8000 +3500 Davis Thompson +50000 +8000 +3500 Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +3500 Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +3500 Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +3500 Adam Schenk +50000 +8000 +3500 John Pak +50000 +8000 +3500 Trey Mullinax +50000 +8000 +3500

