No. 9 Providence vs. No. 11 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The two top teams in the Big East will meet on the final Tuesday of the regular season as the No. 9 Providence Friars head down to Philadelphia to face the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats.

Providence (24-3, 14-2 Big East) officially clinched its first ever regular season conference championship on Saturday when pummeling Creighton in a 72-51 blowout win. The Friars controlled the game from the jump, holding the Blue Jays to just 31% shooting for the evening. AJ Reeves led with 23 points while Nate Watson followed with 12 points and five rebounds.

Villanova (21-7, 14-4 Big East) is in action for the first time since last Tuesday, where it was edged by UConn in a 71-69 loss. This was a back-and-forth contest throughout and the Huskies ended up getting the last laugh when RJ Cole buried a clutch jumper in the final 10 seconds of action. Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points and four assists.

How to watch Providence vs. Villanova

When: Tuesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -9.5

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Providence +9.5

The spread is probably coming from the assumption that the Friars will power things down with the regular season title and the No. 1 seed for the Big East Tournament already locked in for next week. Nine-points is still a bit steep for a team that has been competitive in all but three games this season. Take the points with Providence.

