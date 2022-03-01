No. 13 Tennessee vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers are very much in the mix for the SEC regular season championship and will look to stay in the hunt tonight when hitting the road to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) added to the madness of Saturday’s college basketball slate when it upended Auburn for a 67-62 victory. Trailing by six points at the break, the Volunteers clamped down on the defensive end and limited the Tigers to just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Despite shooting just 32.7% from the field in this victory, Tennessee outrebounded Auburn 54-31 for the afternoon. Santiago Vescovi led the team with 14 points and five rebounds.

Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) has lost nine straight games as it enters what will most likely be the final week of the Tom Crean era in Athens, GA. The Bulldogs fell to Florida 84-72 on Saturday, a game they only led for a portion of the first half. Kario Oquendo led with 20 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

When: Tuesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -15.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Tennessee -15.5

Georgia is an SEC worst 9-19-1 against the spread this season and has been on the losing end of their fair share of embarrassing losses this year. Lay it with the Volunteers.

