No. 23 Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The final Tuesday of the regular season schedule in the Big Ten will feature the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes welcoming the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Columbus, OH.

Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) is just two days removed from a tough 75-60 road loss at Maryland on Sunday. This was a close game midway through the second half before the Terrapins grabbed total control in the final 10 minutes, outscoring the Buckeyes 26-14 down the stretch. Malaki Branham led OSU with 13 points in the loss. Starting forward Zed Key left this game early with an ankle injury and is questionable for tonight.

Nebraska (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) picked up a rare conference victory on Saturday when going into Happy Valley and downing Penn State with a 93-70 victory. The Cornhuskers controlled this game from the middle of the first half onward, leading by as many as 32 points in the second half. Bryce McGowens led with 25 points and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

When: Tuesday, March 1, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -14.5

Total: 151

The Pick

Cornhuskers +14.5

The Key injury could have a big impact on Ohio State just 48 hours after a tough road loss. The Cornhuskers took the Buckeyes to overtime in their previous matchup on January 2 and should be able to at least cover a large 16-point spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.