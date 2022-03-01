No. 7 Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats are in a dog fight for the SEC regular season championship and will maintain its spot near the top of the standings tonight when welcoming the Ole Miss Rebels to Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (23-6, 12-4 SEC) was one of seven Top 10 teams who lost on Saturday, falling to Arkansas in a 75-73 road loss. This was a back-and-forth game and the Wildcats held onto a one-point lead late before being held scoreless for over two minutes. The Razorbacks were able to slip ahead in that period and establish enough of a cushion to win. Oscar Tshiebwe had a monster game of 30 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12 SEC) suffered its sixth loss in seven games on Saturday in 76-66 setback to Texas A&M. The Rebels never led in this game and were down by 23 at the half. Matthew Murrell led with 20 points in the loss.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

When: Tuesday, March 1, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -16.5

Total: 142

The Pick

Kentucky -16.5

Kentucky has a distinct advantage on the offensive end of the floor, particularly when it comes at creating second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass. With the SEC regular season title still within reach, the Wildcats will be up to get a big win at home. Lay it with UK.

