No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 16 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Pac-12 showdown in Los Angeles with major regular season conference championship implications tonight as the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats pay a visit to the No. 16 USC Trojans.

Arizona (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) was one of seven Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday, getting dominated by Colorado in a 79-63 setback. The Wildcats led at the half but quickly fell off in the second half as the Buffaloes stifled them offensively down the stretch. Azuolas Tubelis led Zona with 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

USC (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) has rattled off six straight victories and edged Oregon for a 70-69 win on Saturday. Down by two late, Drew Peterson ended up burying a three with 14 seconds left to put the Trojans over the top. He led with 20 points and eight rebounds on the night while Isaiah Mobley followed with 17 points and nine rebounds.

How to watch Arizona vs. USC

When: Tuesday, March 1, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -4.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

USC +4.5

Expect a dogfight at home with this game being tight down to the wire. USC lost by nine in their previous matchup with the Wildcats but will be motivated to produce a much closer result at home.

