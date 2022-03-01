No. 14 Houston vs. Cincinnati: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars continues on through the final week of the regular season tonight when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Houston (24-4, 13-2 AAC) picked up its fourth consecutive victory on Sunday when dominating SMU for a 75-61 victory. The Cougars got the jump on the Mustangs early in the contest and never trailed for the entire outing. Fabian White led with 21 points and nine rebounds while Josh Carlton followed with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Cincinnati (17-12, 7-9 AAC) has lost three straight and any shred of NCAA Tournament hopes that it had evaporated when falling 56-54 to USF on Saturday. It was Russell Tchewa for the Bulls who buried the Bearcats at the buzzer, hooking in a shot as time expired to deliver the blow. John Newman led Cincy off the bench with 11 points and eight rebounds.

How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

When: Tuesday, March 1, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -14.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Over 135.5

Houston is the overwhelming favorite here and will do a bulk of the heavy lifting from a points standpoint. That leaves Cincinnati to do just enough to drag the total into over territory.

