No. 8 Purdue vs. No. 10 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a showdown in Madison, WI, that has major Big Ten regular season championship implications tonight as the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers pay a visit to the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers.

Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) was one of seven Top 10 victims this past Saturday, falling to Michigan State in a 68-65 heartbreaker. The game was tight until the very end when Tyson Walker buried a step-back three in the final moments of the game to put the Spartans on top. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points in the loss.

Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) has won four straight heading into tonight’s showdown and could be in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten regular season title with a win tonight. The Badgers last bested Rutgers in a 66-61 victory on Saturday, a game where they withstood a second-half surge from the Scarlet Knights. Johnny Davis led UW with 19 points and eight rebounds.

How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

When: Tuesday, March 1, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -2.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Over 144

This a battle between the top rated offense in adjusted efficiency in Purdue vs. the 38th rated offense in Wisconsin. The Badgers won their prior matchup 74-69 and will be charged up to match whatever the Boilermakers will throw at them. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.