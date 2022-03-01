No. 6 Kansas vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ve reached the final week of the regular season in the Big 12 and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks will look to regroup from a loss tonight when heading into Fort Worth, TX, to meet the TCU Horned Frogs.

Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) were one of several Top 10 upset victims on Saturday, falling at Baylor in an 80-70 loss. The Jayhawks held onto a 13-point lead late in the first half before the Bears went on a run to pull to within one right before the break. From there, the home team got the jump in the second half and managed to keep KU at an arm’s length for the rest of the game. Ochai Agbaji led with 27 points and six rebounds in the loss.

TCU (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) was able to get its signature victory of the season on Saturday when edging Texas Tech for a 69-66 victory. Forcing 20 turnovers throughout the game, the Horned Frogs overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half and limited the Red Raiders in the final 1:30 of the game to pull ahead. Mike Miles came up big with 26 points and five steals in the win.

How to watch Kansas vs. TCU

When: Tuesday, March 1, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -5.5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Under 144.5

TCU’s will try to slow Kansas down to win this game, utilizing a defense ranked 28th in adjusted efficiency per KenPom. On the other end, the Horned Frogs do a good job at creating second chance opportunity as they’re ranked second in the nation in offensive rebound percentage. Both teams will have to grind out possessions so take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.