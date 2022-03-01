No. 4 Duke vs. Pitt: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Before the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils make preparations for Coach K’s final home game this weekend, they’ll make one more pit stop this evening when facing the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) managed to avoid the chaos that befell so many other Top 10 teams on Saturday, waylaying Syracuse in a 97-72 beatdown. The Blue Devils never trailed in this matchup and were never in danger of an upset attempt by the Orange. Mark Williams led Duke with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Paolo Banchero followed with 21 points and nine assists.

Pitt (11-18, 6-12 ACC) is limping towards the finish line of the regular season and was last smacked around by Miami in an 85-64 loss last Tuesday. The Panthers never led in this game and turned the ball over 20 times in the game. John Hugley put up 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Duke vs. Pitt

When: Tuesday, March 1, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -14.5

Total: 137

The Pick

Duke -14.5

Duke is cruising into the end of the regular season and will be up for getting Coach K Week started off on the right foot. Lay it with the Blue Devils on the road here.

