College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, March 1

We’ve reached the final Tuesday of the college basketball season and a handful of ranked teams are dealing with injuries heading into the evening.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, March 1 in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Ohio State: Zed Key, questionable (ankle)

No. 6 Kansas vs. TCU

Kansas: Bobby Pettiford, out for season (abdominal strain)

No. 8 Purdue vs. No. 10 Wisconsin

Wisconsin: Lorne Bowman, questionable (illness)

No. 14 Houston vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati: Viktor Lahkin, probable (personal)

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 16 USC

USC: Isaiah White, questionable (wrist)