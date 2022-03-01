Zed Key: Status of Ohio State forward for game against Nebraska on Tuesday

The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Columbus, OH, tonight and forward Zed Key is listed as questionable for the matchup with an ankle injury. He sustained the injury when stepping on someone’s foot during Sunday’s loss at Maryland, later leaving the building in a walking boot.

This would be a pretty big loss for the Buckeyes, who are currently fourth in the Big Ten standings during the final week of the regular season. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann didn’t have an update when speaking to the media on Monday, indicating that he knew that it was significant when he went down. The sophomore from Bay Shore, NY, has started 23 games this season, averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as a 14.5-point favorite. The line opened with OSU as the 15.5-point chalk. The total sits at 151.